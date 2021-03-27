NASCAR lineup at Bristol: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

Rain forced NASCAR to cancel the Cup and Truck Series qualifying heat races that were scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR will now move straight to racing in both series on Sunday.

With the heat races rained out, the starting lineup for the Cup race was deterimined by the mathematical formula that NASCAR uses for races without qualifying.

Drivers’ starting positions for the Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET TV time, 4 p.m. green flag; Fox, TSN5, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were based on four factors:

  • Driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Team owner points ranking (35 percent)
  • Fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent)

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 0.533-mile dirt track at Bristol, which was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?

Kyle Larson was awarded the pole position after Saturday’s heat races were canceled. Larson is second in the Cup Series point standings after six races, with one win, three top-fives and five top-10s. Points leader Denny Hamlin will start on Larson’s outside in the second position. Hamlin has no wins but five top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Larson’s championship experience as a dirt racer should make him an even bigger favorite to win Sunday’s race.

The rest of the top 10 after Larson and Hamlin: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Austin Dillon and Joey Logano.

NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Bristol was determined through a mathematical formula NASCAR adopted late in the 2020 season. The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Food City Dirt Race:

DriverCar No.Team
Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
Joey Logano22Team Penske
Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
Daniel Suarez99TrackHouse Racing
Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
Stewart Friesen77Spire Motorsports
Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
Shane Golobic78Live Fast Motorsports
Chris Windom15Rick Ware Racing
Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
Mike Marlar66Motorsports Business Management
Ty Dillon96Gaunt Brothers Racing

