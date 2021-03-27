Multiple wounded in stabbing incident in North Vancouver library, suspect in custody: police By Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing incident at the North Vancouver Library on Saturday, Canadian police said, and one suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody.
“Informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims,” the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter.
