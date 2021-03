According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Voit first felt soreness in his knee early in spring training but continued to play through it before undergoing an MRI on Friday.

With the 30-year-old sidelined, Jay Bruce and Mike Tauchman will make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster.

Voit led the league with 22 home runs during the 2020 season and slashed .277/.338/.610 in 56 games.