Lil Nas X Moves Fans to Tears With Heartfelt Coming Out Letter to His Younger Self

In the candid letter that he shares on Twitter, the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker encourages his younger self, saying that coming out ‘will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.’

Lil Nas X received love and support after sharing a heartfelt letter about coming out as gay to his younger self. As soon as he took to his Twitter account on Thursday, March 26 to share the letter, fans quickly showered him with praises.

“I’m crying. Lil nas x,you made me cru with this. Taking a bullet for a whole lot of people must be hard,” one person said, referring to Lil Nas X being the first openly gay black rapper. “May you succeed in every way possible.”

Another person wrote to him, “He doesn’t really need my support, but I feel incredibly proud of and aggressively protective toward Lil Nas X…like…ready to throw hands at homophobes with a SWIFTNESS!! I haven’t met a Black queer person my age who doesn’t tbh.”

In the letter, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker directed to 14-year-old Montero, referring to his given name Montero Lamar Hill. “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer,” the rapper wrote in the letter. “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he encouraged himself.

“you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am,” the rapper added, before explaining, “the agenda to make people stay the f**k out of other people’s live and stop dictating who they should be.” Concluding his letter, Lil Nas X said, “sending you love from the future.”

Lil Nas X wrote a letter to his 14-year-old self.

Lil Nas X then shared a link to his new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. “In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see,” the rapper says in a voiceover at the start of the video. “We lock them away. We tell them, ‘No.’ We banish them. But here, we don’t. Welcome to Montero.”

The musician first appeared to come out in a tweet on the last day of Pride Month back in June 2019. Pointing out a rainbow building on the cover of his album, “C7osure”, he wrote, “Deada** thought I made it obvious.”

In an interview with Time in August of the same year, Lil Nas X shared, “I know the people who listen to this the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality.” He later revealed that he changed his mind during the Pride Month, saying, “I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe. In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands — little stuff like that.”