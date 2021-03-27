LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman honored at NAACP Image Awards Atlanta Rege-Jean Page NAACP Springhill Entertainment Stacey Abrams

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color.

After James accepted the award Saturday night, he thanked the NAACP for recognizing his efforts beyond the basketball court.

“This award is so much more than myself,” he said. “I’m here receiving it, but this dives into everything that I’m a part of.”

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was recognized for his effort through his LeBron James Family Foundation and his I PROMISE School, a co-curricular educational initiative. Last year, he launched More Than a Vote — a coalition of Black athletes and artists — that is dedicated to educating and protecting Black voters.

James ventured into the entertainment realm with The SpringHill Company, which unites three companies he co-founded with Maverick Carter including athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED, film and television production company SpringHill Entertainment and The Robot Company, the brand and culture consultancy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR