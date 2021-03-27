Lebanon’s largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri meets with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over cabinet formation.
Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads over the formation of a cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon’s deepening financial meltdown.
(Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)
