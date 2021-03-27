Kourtney Kardashian Approves BF Travis Barker’s ‘True Romance’-Inspired Tattoo

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s approval comes after the Blink-182 drummer shares online a video showing him working on his right thigh with a tattoo needle.

Kourtney Kardashian has proven that she is such a supportive girlfriend of Travis Barker. Upon learning that her musician boyfriend got himself a “True Romance“-inspired tattoo, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star made it clear that she approved it.

The 41-year-old reality star showed her approval on the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram page after he put out a black-and-white video showing him working on his right thigh with a tattoo needle. In the caption of the Thursday, March 25 post, it was noted, “Youre so cool!” She then took to the comment section to share similar sentiment.

Kourtney Kardashian approved Travis Barker’s new tattoo.

In the following day, Kourtney’s beau treated his Instagram followers to some pictures of him getting the permanent ink. He also added a note that Patricia Arquette‘s Alabama wrote for Christian Slater‘s Clarence on a hotel napkin in the 1993 movie. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, “I like you, Clarence. Always have. Always will.”

The new artwork came after Travis publicly credited Kourtney’s “maturity” for their compatibility. When speaking to Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier in March, he first divulged the challenges of his past romance. “Up until now, I would date girls that didn’t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” he spilled. “I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’ ”

“And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s a maturity thing,” the 45-year-old went on gushing. “And I also like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them, instead of every day being with them — especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone’s so important.”

Travis and Kourtney made their romance Instagram official on February 16. She was reported to have no regret for going public with their relationship. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kourtney and Travis are in total lust over each other and she doesn’t regret going public with their relationship at all… The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides.”