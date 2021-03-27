Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson fractures foot vs. Bucks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6


New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sustained a fractured right foot during the first quarter of Saturday’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Robinson was injured while defending Milwaukee center Brook Lopez inside the 3-point line with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. The Knicks said he will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

After getting injured, Robinson fell to the floor and hobbled back to the locker room. He was unable to put any weight on the foot.

It is Robinson’s second major injury this season. He missed 15 games from Feb. 13-March 18 with a broken right hand. The Knicks posted a 9-6 record in those games.

Robinson, 22, returned on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers and was inserted into the starting lineup on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.

In his third season, Robinson entered Saturday averaging 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 65.1 percent shooting.

Last season, he averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks. He shot a league-leading 74.2 percent from the field.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR