Kings acquire Brendan Lemieux from Rangers By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. NHL: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

The Los Angeles Kings acquired Brendan Lemieux from the New York Rangers on Saturday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lemieux, whose father is longtime NHL player Claude Lemieux, has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 59 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He is no stranger to the penalty box during his career, racking up 299 penalty minutes to go along with 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 162 games.

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Lemieux in the second round (No. 31 overall) in 2014. He was traded the following year to the Winnipeg Jets, with whom he made his NHL debut before he was shipped to the Rangers in a multiple-player deal in 2019.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR