Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Surprise Release of ‘Justice’ Deluxe Edition

One week after launching a follow-up to 2020’s ‘Changes’, the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker offers the Triple Chucks version that features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith and Quavo among others.

Justin Bieber has treated fans to six new songs as part of the surprise deluxe version of his new album “Justice”.

The “Sorry” hitmaker originally dropped “Justice” last week (March 19), but on Friday, March 26, he served up even more new material with the previously-unannounced launch of “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”.

The day before, Justin’s manager Scooter Braun took to Instagram to share news about the album’s deluxe edition. “The response of this past week has been amazing to the album #justice that the man himself had to show love with even more music,” he wrote. “#justice triple chuck deluxe tonight. More tracks. More music! @justinbieber bravo.”

The latest additions to the 16-song project include “There She Go” with rapper Lil Uzi Vert, “I Can’t Be Myself” with Jaden Smith, and “Wish You Would” with Migos star Quavo.

DaBaby teams up with Justin on “Know No Better”, and singer Tori Kelly adds her vocals to “Name”, while the pop superstar completes the new tracklisting with “Lifetime”.

“Justice” is the follow-up to 2020’s “Changes”, and Justin recently revealed he “started from scratch” for the latest album, after initially planning to make the records “back-to-back”.

In an interview with Vulture, Justin’s music director, Bernard “Harv” Harvey explained about the change to the “back-to-back” plan. “The original plan was to do two albums back-to-back [but keep them separate]. We literally started from scratch,” he said. “We wanted ‘Justice’ to have its own sound, its own identity, so we put those old songs back on the shelf.”