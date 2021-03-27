Judge Judy Drops Multi-Million Lawsuit Against Talent Agent to Keep CBS Out of Legal Battle

WENN

Judy Sheindlin has decided to drop her case against talent agent in order to avoid dragging the television network, where her hit show airs, into the legal dispute.

“Judge Judy” star Judy Sheindlin has dropped her lawsuit against Rebel Entertainment Partners.

According to Deadline, the 78-year-old reality TV star has dropped her case to keep officials at network CBS out of the legal battle, with Sheindlin and her representatives explaining in a statement that “we decline to file an amended complaint as Mr. Lawrence has insisted that I join Big Ticket (CBS) as a defendant.”

“The court has declined to rule that CBS is not a necessary party. Mr. Lawrence is the culprit in this fiasco of a packaging deal which has netted him $22 million (£16 million),” they added.

“CBS inherited this deal. I have been in business with CBS for 20 years. I’m not suing them when they are not the wrongdoer. Sometimes justice gets lost in the weeds of legalese gobbledygook. This is one of those times. Sad.”

The countersuit was filed was against talent agent Richard Lawrence and his Rebel Entertainment Partners, after they sued the star and CBS officials for more than $5 million (£3.6 million) over a $95 million (£69 million) sale of the show’s library.

“Judy maliciously prosecuted this case,” lawyer Bryan Freedman said about the suit. “She knew all too well that her claims were unsupportable even prior to the court ruling against her.”

“It’s about time she ran away from her misguided, implausible, unconscionable, specious and unwarranted lawsuit against Richard Lawrence.”

The TV icon stepped down from her hit CBS series after almost 28 years and 25 seasons. The 78-year-old star, however, won’t be absent from screens entirely as she starts a new series “Judy Justice“.