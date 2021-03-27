Johnson Says Economy Set for Strong Rebound as U.K. Reopens

Article content

By Rachel Morison

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will press on with its current path to reopening from lockdown as a result of its successful Covid-19 vaccination program.

Addressing Conservative Party members on Saturday, Johnson said that in “just a few days’ time” he would be able to go to the barbers to have his hair cut, and then “I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub.”

“I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our road map to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love,” he said.

Johnson said that the lesson of Britain’s vaccine rollout was the need for “private risk-taking, capitalist energy.”

“We’re making some of the key changes we will need for when our economy bounces back later this year and I’m absolutely sure it is going to bounce back strongly,” Johnson said.

