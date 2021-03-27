Japan to issue digital vaccine passport: Nikkei By Reuters



© Reuters. A visitor and an airline company staff member are seen at the arrival gate of Haneda airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo



(Reuters) – Japan is set to issue digital health certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, joining China, the EU and other countries that have adopted similar measures aimed at opening up overseas travel, the reported https://s.nikkei.com/3stfAX6 on Saturday.

In line with international standards, the certificate can be managed on a mobile app, allowing the carrier to present the proof of vaccination when boarding a plane or checking in to a hotel, the report said.

The app is also focused on foreigners staying in Japan and returning to their respective home countries, according to the report.