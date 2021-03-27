Japan to issue digital vaccine passport: Nikkei By Reuters

© Reuters. A visitor and an airline company staff member are seen at the arrival gate of Haneda airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
(Reuters) – Japan is set to issue digital health certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, joining China, the EU and other countries that have adopted similar measures aimed at opening up overseas travel, the reported https://s.nikkei.com/3stfAX6 on Saturday.
In line with international standards, the certificate can be managed on a mobile app, allowing the carrier to present the proof of vaccination when boarding a plane or checking in to a hotel, the report said.
The app is also focused on foreigners staying in Japan and returning to their respective home countries, according to the report.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.