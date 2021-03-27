Jamaica’s central bank taps Irish tech outfit for CBDC project By Cointelegraph

Jamaica’s central bank taps Irish tech outfit for CBDC project
Jamaica is the latest country making concrete efforts towards issuing its own sovereign digital currency.
According to a press release by the Bank of Jamaica on Tuesday, eCurrency Mint, a cryptography security company specializing in central bank digital currency issuance has been selected as the technology provider for the sovereign digital currency project.
