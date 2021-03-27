Jamaica’s central bank taps Irish tech outfit for CBDC project By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Jamaica is the latest country making concrete efforts towards issuing its own sovereign digital currency.

According to a press release by the Bank of Jamaica on Tuesday, eCurrency Mint, a cryptography security company specializing in central bank digital currency issuance has been selected as the technology provider for the sovereign digital currency project.