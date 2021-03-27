Images From a ‘Day of Shame’ in Myanmar, With Scores Shot Dead

In one of the deadliest days in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, dozens of people, and perhaps more than 100, were killed on Saturday by security forces cracking down on nationwide protests.

Among those fatally shot on Saturday were a 5-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl. A baby girl in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, was struck in the eye with a rubber bullet, although her parents said she was expected to survive.

“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for a group of elected officials who say they represent Myanmar’s government, said in a statement. The killings also drew condemnation from countries around the word, including the United States, Britain and the European Union.

On Saturday, the U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, Thomas L. Vajda, said security forces were “murdering unarmed civilians, including children,” and he called the bloodshed “horrifying.”