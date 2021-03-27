Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl ‘Mae Mae’ via Home Water Birth

Instagram

The former ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress has welcomed a new addition to her growing family with husband Matthew Koma as she gave birth to her third child, a bouncing baby girl.

AceShowbiz –

Hilary Duff has given birth to a baby girl.

The “Younger” star took to her Instagram page on Saturday (27Mar21) to announce that she and husband Matthew Koma had welcomed their second child together – daughter Mae James Blair.

Sharing a snap of herself holding the newborn as she and two-year-old daughter Banks sat in a birthing pool, with nine-year-old son Luca and Matthew looking on, Hilary wrote, “Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21.”

<br />

Hilary was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from famous friends including Ashley Tisdale, who recently gave birth to daughter Jupiter, and Ashlee Simpson Ross.

The former “Lizzie McGuire” star also shared several images of “Mae Mae” on her Instagram Story while Matthew also shared the same image of the new family of five.

News of Mae’s arrival comes after Hilary recently revealed she was almost convinced she was having a baby boy, explaining, “I’m actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough – she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now.”

As she neared due date, she struggled through the “traumatic” experience of lightning crotch. “I didn’t have it with the other kids so I text my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this,’ ” she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres.

“It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning. She just wrote back and was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch,’ like it was no big thing. I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ It’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over (in pain), then it’s gone. The term is called lightning, which is like the baby getting ready for birth…”

She additionally suffered from sciatica, which caused shooting pains in her lower back and legs, during the pregnancy.