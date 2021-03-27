General Motors Eyes Bitcoin as a Payment Method By CoinQuora

General Motors Eyes Bitcoin as a Payment Method
- General Motors (NYSE:) watches Bitcoin’s performance due to its CEO statement
- The company will monitor and evaluate the customer demand for it in the future
- As of now, Tesla (NASDAQ:) is the only car manufacturer to accept as a payment to purchase its cars officially
The part of the MOBI blockchain coalition, automotive giant General Motors (GM), watches Bitcoin’s potential due to its CEO statement. The company has not yet made a final decision but will carefully study whether buyers would be interested in BTC payments, wrote CNBC.
According to General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, the company is not yet planning to invest in Bitcoin. However, the company will still continue to monitor and evaluate the performance of BTC. And, ‘if there is strong customer demand for it in the future, there’s nothing that precludes us from doing that,’ stated Mary Barra during GM’s fourth-quarter earnings ca…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.