General Motors Eyes Bitcoin as a Payment Method By CoinQuora



General Motors Eyes Bitcoin as a Payment Method



General Motors (NYSE:) watches Bitcoin’s performance due to its CEO statement

The company will monitor and evaluate the customer demand for it in the future

As of now, Tesla (NASDAQ:) is the only car manufacturer to accept as a payment to purchase its cars officially

The part of the MOBI blockchain coalition, automotive giant General Motors (GM), watches Bitcoin’s potential due to its CEO statement. The company has not yet made a final decision but will carefully study whether buyers would be interested in BTC payments, wrote CNBC.

According to General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, the company is not yet planning to invest in Bitcoin. However, the company will still continue to monitor and evaluate the performance of BTC. And, ‘if there is strong customer demand for it in the future, there’s nothing that precludes us from doing that,’ stated Mary Barra during GM’s fourth-quarter earnings ca…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora