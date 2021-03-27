Fun Facts About “Raya And The Last Dragon” Star Kelly Marie Tran

Say hello to this rising starlet.
2.
She was born January 17, 1989 and just turned 32 this year.
3.
Tran has West Coast roots and hails from San Diego, California.
4.
Before making her big break, she had a number of odd jobs including a food tour guide, assistant and flyer distributor.
5.
In 2011, Tran got her start on screen with a role in a TV series titled Vincent Kosmos: The Time-Thief.
6.
The actor’s parents are originally from Vietnam.
7.
She became the first Asian-American woman to be featured in the Stars Wars franchise after landing the role of Rose Tico.
8.
She’s spoken out against the racist and sexist harassment she received online and advocates logging off, which she says has been helpful for her mental health.
9.
Prior to receiving the script for The Last Jedi, she had never seen a Star Wars film in her life.
11.
The actor hid the fact that she was shooting The Last Jedi from her parents and said she was on set for an indie film in Canada.
12.
Before her co-star Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016, she gave Tran some valuable advice during their time together on the Star Wars set.
13.
After filming wrapped on Star Wars, she spent the year traveling the globe doing everything from working at an endangered wildlife reserve in South Africa to revisiting her family’s roots in Vietnam.
14.
Some of her other notable roles include Sorry for Your Loss and The Croods: A New Age.
15.
Tran served as an executive producer on a 2021 documentary called Lily Topples the World. This is her first producer credit so far.
20.
Finally, the starlet has aspirations to become a director one day and we can’t wait to see what she does next!
