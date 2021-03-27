Home Entertainment Fun Facts About “Raya And The Last Dragon” Star Kelly Marie Tran

By
Bradly Lamb
Say hello to this rising starlet.

2.

She was born January 17, 1989 and just turned 32 this year.


Araya Doheny / Getty Images

3.

Tran has West Coast roots and hails from San Diego, California.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

4.

Before making her big break, she had a number of odd jobs including a food tour guide, assistant and flyer distributor.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

In 2011, Tran got her start on screen with a role in a TV series titled Vincent Kosmos: The Time-Thief.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

6.

The actor’s parents are originally from Vietnam.


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

“My parents came over to America after the Vietnam war in the late ’70s. They worked from nothing just to give me the opportunity to have a dream,” she revealed in a 2017 interview. “I’m not from an entertainment family at all. My mom works in funerals and my dad works at Burger King.”

7.

She became the first Asian-American woman to be featured in the Stars Wars franchise after landing the role of Rose Tico.


Jonathan Olley / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

8.

She’s spoken out against the racist and sexist harassment she received online and advocates logging off, which she says has been helpful for her mental health.


Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

She spoke about it to THR, saying, “Any time that happens, I have to close up shop and go away for a while and really interact in the real world — read books and journal and go on hikes and look at a tree and remind myself that there was a fire that burned inside of me before Star Wars, before any of this. And I needed to find that again. I’ve truly just been so much happier without being on the internet.”

9.

Prior to receiving the script for The Last Jedi, she had never seen a Star Wars film in her life.

10.

Tran actually auditioned five times before landing her role in Star Wars.


Presley Ann / Getty Images

She told BuzzFeed News that it was quite a process, saying, “All these other girls were in tight black and I was like, ‘Oh no! I’ve done this wrong! I’ve done this wrong!’”

11.

The actor hid the fact that she was shooting The Last Jedi from her parents and said she was on set for an indie film in Canada.


Nurphoto / Getty Images

She told People, “I’m pretty sure I told some people Toronto and some people Vancouver and then I had to wrap around my lie. I even bought maple syrup to give to people to convince them I’d really been to Canada.”

12.

Before her co-star Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016, she gave Tran some valuable advice during their time together on the Star Wars set.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“She told me that this was an amazing experience and to enjoy everything because it’s fleeting and it’ll go away,” Tran revealed to Rolling Stone. “But if there’s anything else that you want to do – if you want to write, want to produce, whatever – start now because there’s going to be a time when you aren’t looked at the same way.”

13.

After filming wrapped on Star Wars, she spent the year traveling the globe doing everything from working at an endangered wildlife reserve in South Africa to revisiting her family’s roots in Vietnam.


Che Rosales / Getty Images

14.

Some of her other notable roles include Sorry for Your Loss and The Croods: A New Age.


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

15.

Tran served as an executive producer on a 2021 documentary called Lily Topples the World. This is her first producer credit so far.


Pg / GC Images / Getty Images

16.

She’s a UCLA college grad with a degree in communications.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

17.

Tran’s parents originally questioned her decision to pursue a career in acting.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Oh, they hated it,” she revealed in 2017. “They were like, ‘You need to do something real.’ I think there was a lot of fear in the beginning, as it is with any parent.”

18.

She’s been a member of an all-female Asian improv group, Number One Son.


Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

19.

She’s a huge Harry Potter fan and a self-declared Gyriffindor.


John Shearer / Getty Images

20.

Finally, the starlet has aspirations to become a director one day and we can’t wait to see what she does next!


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

