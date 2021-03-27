Fun Facts About “Raya And The Last Dragon” Star Kelly Marie Tran



She spoke about it to THR, saying, “Any time that happens, I have to close up shop and go away for a while and really interact in the real world — read books and journal and go on hikes and look at a tree and remind myself that there was a fire that burned inside of me before Star Wars, before any of this. And I needed to find that again. I’ve truly just been so much happier without being on the internet.”