Formula 1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix

The first qualifying session of the 2021 season was a doozy.
A few spins, some spacing issues and lots of speed factored into the starting grid for the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix, with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen continuing his climb into the F1 elite, taking pole on Saturday.
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were prevented from a front-row lockout, much to the joy of F1 fans everywhere — even if the cries of Mercedes’ dominance ending over the sport a bit more than premature.
Formula 1 starting lineup for 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix
Somewhat surprisingly, Ferrari is off to a strong start, too, with Charles Leclerc in the top five, and new driver Carlos Sainz in eighth.
Elsewhere, Sebastian Vettel had a string of bad luck in qualifying, with two yellow flags slowing down his run, ultimately finishing in 18th for new team Aston Martin. Here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s race:
|Position
|Driver
|1.
|Max Verstappen, Red Bull
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
|3.
|Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
|4.
|Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
|5.
|Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
|6.
|Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
|7.
|Lando Norris, McLaren
|8.
|Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
|9.
|Fernando Alonso, Alpine
|10.
|Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
|11.
|Sergio Perez, Red Bull
|12.
|Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
|13.
|Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
|14.
|Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
|15.
|George Russell, Williams
|16.
|Esteban Ocon, Alpine
|17.
|Nicholas Latifi, Williams
|18.
|Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
|19.
|Mick Schumacher, Haas
|20.
|Nikita Mazepin, Haas
What channel is the F1 race on Sunday?
- Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
- Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV
The ESPN family of networks will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using Sky Sports’ feed, with a few races heading to ABC later in the season.
In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the U.S.
What time does the F1 race start on Sunday?
- Date: Sunday, March 28
- Start time: 11 a.m.
The 11 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 7:00 p.m. local time. The on-the-hour start time means lights out will likely take place at 11:10 a.m. ESPN’s pre-race show usually airs in the hour prior to the start of the race.
Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the Sakhir Grand Prix. All times are Eastern.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|TV channel
|Friday, March 26
|Practice 1
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Friday, March 26
|Practice 2
|11:00 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Saturday, March 27
|Practice 3
|8:00 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Saturday, March 27
|Qualifying
|11:00 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Sunday, March 28
|Race
|11:00 a.m.
|ESPN2
Formula 1 live stream for Bahrain Grand Prix
For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.
Below are links to each.
For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.
Formula 1 schedule 2021
Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig 23 race schedule, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, and concluding with the costomary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12.
The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for its second-consecutive running after a 22-year absence. Also making its debut this year is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking pace on the Jeddah Street Circuit, scheduled for December.
All times Eastern.
|Date
|Race
|Course
|Start time
|TV channel
|Winner
|March 28
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|April 18
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|9 a.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|May 2
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Algarve International Circuit
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|May 9
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|May 23
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Circuit de Monaco
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|June 6
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|June 13
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|June 27
|French Grand Prix
|Circuit Paul Ricard
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|July 4
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|July 18
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Aug. 1
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Aug. 29
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Sept. 5
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Sept. 12
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Sept. 26
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi Autodrom
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Oct. 3
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Oct. 10
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|1 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Oct. 24
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|TBD
|Oct. 31
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|TBD
|Nov. 7
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
|Noon
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Nov. 21
|Australian Grand Prix
|Albert Park Circuit
|1 a.m.
|ESPN News
|TBD
|Dec. 5
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah Street Circuit
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Dec. 12
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD