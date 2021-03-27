Formula 1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix

The first qualifying session of the 2021 season was a doozy.

A few spins, some spacing issues and lots of speed factored into the starting grid for the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix, with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen continuing his climb into the F1 elite, taking pole on Saturday.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were prevented from a front-row lockout, much to the joy of F1 fans everywhere — even if the cries of Mercedes’ dominance ending over the sport a bit more than premature.

Formula 1 starting lineup for 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took home the first pole of the 2021 F1 season, outpacing Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas 

Somewhat surprisingly, Ferrari is off to a strong start, too, with Charles Leclerc in the top five, and new driver Carlos Sainz in eighth. 

Elsewhere, Sebastian Vettel had a string of bad luck in qualifying, with two yellow flags slowing down his run, ultimately finishing in 18th for new team Aston Martin. Here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s race:

PositionDriver
1.Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2.Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3.Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
4.Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5.Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
6.Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
7.Lando Norris, McLaren
8.Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
9.Fernando Alonso, Alpine
10.Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
11.Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12.Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
13.Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
14.Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
15.George Russell, Williams
16.Esteban Ocon, Alpine
17.Nicholas Latifi, Williams
18.Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
19.Mick Schumacher, Haas
20.Nikita Mazepin, Haas

What channel is the F1 race on Sunday?

  • Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
  • Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using Sky Sports’ feed, with a few races heading to ABC later in the season.

In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the U.S.

What time does the F1 race start on Sunday?

  • Date: Sunday, March 28
  • Start time: 11 a.m.

The 11 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 7:00 p.m. local time. The on-the-hour start time means lights out will likely take place at 11:10 a.m. ESPN’s pre-race show usually airs in the hour prior to the start of the race.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the Sakhir Grand Prix. All times are Eastern.

DateEventTimeTV channel
Friday, March 26Practice 17:30 a.m.ESPNU
Friday, March 26Practice 211:00 a.m.ESPNU
Saturday, March 27Practice 38:00 a.m.ESPN2
Saturday, March 27Qualifying11:00 a.m.ESPN2
Sunday, March 28Race11:00 a.m.ESPN2

Formula 1 live stream for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2021

Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig 23 race schedule, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, and concluding with the costomary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12. 

The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for its second-consecutive running after a 22-year absence. Also making its debut this year is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking pace on the Jeddah Street Circuit, scheduled for December.

All times Eastern.

DateRaceCourseStart timeTV channelWinner
March 28Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit11 a.m.ESPN2TBD
April 18Emilia Romagna Grand PrixAutodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari9 a.m.TBDTBD
May 2Portuguese Grand PrixAlgarve International Circuit10 a.m.ESPNTBD
May 9Spanish Grand PrixCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya9 a.m.ESPNTBD
May 23Monaco Grand PrixCircuit de Monaco9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
June 6Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City Circuit8 a.m.ESPNTBD
June 13Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles Villeneuve2 p.m.ESPN2TBD
June 27French Grand PrixCircuit Paul Ricard9 a.m.ESPNTBD
July 4Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring9 a.m.ESPNTBD
July 18British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit10 a.m.ESPNTBD
Aug. 1Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring9 a.m.ESPNTBD
Aug. 29Belgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Sept. 5Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Sept. 12Italian Grand PrixAutodromo Nazionale di Monza9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Sept. 26Russian Grand PrixSochi Autodrom8 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Oct. 3Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit8 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Oct. 10Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course1 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Oct. 24United States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas3 p.m.ABCTBD
Oct. 31Mexico City Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez3 p.m.ABCTBD
Nov. 7Brazilian Grand PrixAutodromo Jose Carlos PaceNoonESPN2TBD
Nov. 21Australian Grand PrixAlbert Park Circuit1 a.m.ESPN NewsTBD
Dec. 5Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah Street Circuit11 p.m.ESPN2TBD
Dec. 12Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit8 a.m.ESPN2TBD

