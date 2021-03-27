First ‘The Suicide Squad’ Full Trailer Features Dirty Jokes, Gory Scenes and Unlikely Heroes

Warner Bros. Pictures

The red-band trailer for James Gunn’s take on the DC Comics team introduces a number of new faces as part of the titular team, in addition to welcoming back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

The first full trailer for James Gunn‘s “The Suicide Squad” is finally here for fans’ viewing pleasure. Offering a glimpse of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director’s take on the DC Comics team, the red-band trailer is jam-packed with bloody gore and dirty jokes.

In the standalone sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad“, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) reassembles the Task Force X with a slew of new faces, including Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), as part of the team. Still led by Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), their first mission is to rescue Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who clearly doesn’t need their help to escape.

With Harley Quinn rejoining the team, the Suicide Squad is sent for a bigger mission, which is to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

The official synopsis describes the plot as follows, “Welcome to hell-a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out-even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.”

“Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement,” it continues to read. “And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them-all of them.”





“Suicide Squad” creator John Ostrander was as excited as fans about the trailer’s release. “This has dropped today and I couldn’t be more excited. I want to see this RIGHT NOW (which is the primary purpose of a trailer, to make you want to see it RIGHT NOW!) My first reaction was WOW de wow de wow wow wow! I want to see this on the biggest screen I can find,” he wrote on Facebook.

The comic writer went on gushing about Gunn’s vision for the movie adaptation of his work, saying, “James Gunn knows my run backwards and forwards and sweated the details.”

Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn and more also join the cast. Gunn directs from his own screenplay. Charles Roven and Peter Safran serve as producers, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

The movie is set to be released theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max in the U.S. on August 6.