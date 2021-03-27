Egypt revises death toll from train crash By Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) – The death toll from a collision of two trains in central Egypt on Friday has been revised to 19, from 32, Egypt’s health minister said in a statement on Saturday.

The number of people injured went up to 185 from 165.

Egypt’s public prosecutor’s office said it had ordered an investigation into the crash, which took place close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km (230 miles) south of Cairo.

