Ed Sheeran Gets Matching Tattoos With Michael Gudinski’s Son as Tribute

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker pays tribute to the late Mushroom Records co-founder by getting matching tattoos with the music promoter’s son Matt in Melbourne.

Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his late friend Michael Gudinski by getting matching tattoos with the music executive’s son Matt.

The British singer got the inking the day after performing at Gudinski’s state funeral, with snaps of the matching etchings – of a hand holding up the No. 1 sign, Gudinski’s signature pose – posted on Instagram.

Ed and Matt had the tattoos done at the Grey Street Tattoo studio in Melbourne and grinned as they posed for a picture showing off the inkings on their arms.

The owner of the tattoo studio, Jake Fraser, also had one of the tattoos etched on his lower leg, and shared a snap of himself with Ed and Matt alongside the caption, “Rest In Peace MG. I love you Kate and Andrew. Nice spending time with you Ed and Matt. A tragically heavy moment but I feel grateful to share this moment with you all.”

The tattoo tributes came after Sheeran became visibly emotional when performing at Gudinski’s state memorial service, held at the city’s Rod Laver Arena, playing a song he wrote just days ago while in quarantine in the country, about his daughter Lyra.

According to Daily Mail Online, the “Shape of You” hitmaker told the audience before his set, “I never get this nervous, I’m really f**king nervous. So apologies if I mess up the lyrics or anything. So I’m extremely, extremely grateful to be here. I know it’s a difficult thing to get into this country and I don’t take it for granted for all the hard work getting me here and I really, really just appreciated the opportunity to get here.”

Gudinski, the co-founder of Mushroom Records, died in his sleep aged 68, on 2 March (21).