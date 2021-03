new video loaded: Dozens Killed in One of Myanmar’s Deadliest Days Since February Coup

transcript Back transcript Dozens Killed in One of Myanmar’s Deadliest Days Since February Coup Children and bystanders were among the dozens shot and killed in Myanmar on Saturday as the security forces cracked down on protests against the February military coup. On the same day, a parade honored the army. [Crowd noise, sound of shots] [Sound of shot] [Music]