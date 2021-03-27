Digital yuan tests, ‘bear market’ and ‘NFT’ searches spike By Cointelegraph



Our Man in Shanghai: Digital yuan tests, ‘bear market’ and ‘NFT’ searches spike



Sentiment in China has slumped as WeChat searches for dropped 7% this week, while searches for “bear market” spiked 102%. One trend that remained strong was NFT-related, with NFTs receiving an 86% increase in WeChat searches over the seven-day period. Token sales were another hot item with interest in Casper Labs surging after signups on CoinList breached 100,000 on global platforms.

One high-profile token sale to emerge from China was DAO-as-a-Service platform Dora Factory. The project, backed by DoraHacks, held a public token launch on March 21 with listings on OKEx, Gate and MXC. DoraHacks is well-known for hosting developer events and is one of the most active blockchain developer communities to originate from China. The team will be hosting a global hackathon series in 2021, landing in regions including Singapore, the United States, Germany and India.

Real world events back for spring season

Solana and Serum’s Defi Night in Shanghai

Digital yuan tests

Ant Group’s blockchain paper

Case studies on money laundering

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph