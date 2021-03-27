Dennis Schroder, Lakers ‘far apart’ in extension talks?

Dennis Schroder has been valuable to the Los Angeles Lakers this season. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll land an extension with the franchise.

According to Jovan Buha and Bill Oram of The Athletic, Schroder and the Lakers are “far apart” in contract extension talks.

“But sources said the sides remain far apart in extension negotiations, with Schroder, who is making $15.5 million in the final year of a four-year contract, seeking a multiyear extension that would pay him more than $20 million per year,” The Athletic writes. “That gap contributed to the Lakers’ willingness to include Schroder in trade talks.”

The Lakers reportedly included him in a trade package for Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry before Toronto decided to hold onto their franchise player.

The most L.A. can offer Schroder under CBA rules is a 20% raise from his current contract, which means the Lakers can offer him a four-year deal worth $18.6 million next season and would be worth $83.3 million over the next four years.

It’s unclear if the Lakers have offered Schroder that amount or less.

The 27-year-old is averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from deep. If the Lakers want to keep him around for another season, or longer, they’re going to have to pay up.