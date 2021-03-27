DeFi, derivatives and fixing an antiquated financial system: Kristin Boggiano By Cointelegraph

She later worked creating mortgage-based derivatives on Wall Street right before exotic derivatives shouldered part of the blame for causing the global financial crisis, or GFC. In the aftermath, she put her inside knowledge to good use as a regulatory lawyer helping shape market reforms.

Kristin Boggiano, a lawyer and co-founder of the CrossTower digital asset exchange, developed her ethos on protecting the vulnerable while working and living in the Amazon during the 1990s, helping fight for the rights of the Cofn people against the Big Oil companies.

