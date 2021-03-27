Dave Grohl Recalls Being Lost for Months and Months After Kurt Cobain’s Tragic Death

WENN/Lia Toby

Aside from looking back at his life in the aftermath of his Nirvana bandmate’s suicide, the Foo Fighters drummer talks about his lack of confidence as rock star at the start of his career.

Rocker Dave Grohl felt completely lost in the aftermath of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain‘s death. The drummer and singer wasn’t sure what to do with himself for months after Cobain committed suicide in April, 1994.

“I didn’t really have a plan,” he recalled of the tough time. “When everything’s sort of turned upside down, and shaken up like that, you just wake up every day thinking, ‘Who am I, where am I, what am I doing?’ ”

“I remember the day after Kurt died, how strange it felt to wake up knowing he wasn’t with us anymore, and that I had another day. Like, ‘OK, so what am I going to do with today?’ ”

“I believe it was then that I started to realize, ‘Oh OK, you have to do everything once again.’ Meaning, like, I have to make a pot of coffee and this is my first pot of coffee since Kurt’s gone. I have to go upstairs and get dressed. This is the first thing I’ll wear since Kurt has been gone. It goes like that.”

“I honestly don’t know what I did. It was months and months and months.”

Dave eventually pulled himself out of the void by turning to music again, and forming the Foo Fighters, of which he is now frontman, but at the start of his career, the musician lacked the confidence of a rock star as he performed to live audiences.

He told Reel Stories, “For years, I was so self-conscious on stage, like, ‘I know I don’t sound good, but how do I look? How do I hold my guitar? Do I do it like this? How do I move?’ ”

“I wasn’t ever in the moment, I was just so afraid. And then something clicked, where I was like, ‘You know what? I’m not wasting this moment on being nervous, or scared. I’m gonna walk out there like Julius f**king Caesar.’ ”