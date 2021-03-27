Craig David Announces ‘Born to Do It’ Livestream

WENN

The ‘Walking Away’ hitmaker is confirmed to perform all songs from his 2000 studio album with a live band in an upcoming livestream event scheduled to take place next month.

Craig David has announced a livestream performance of his 2000 album “Born to Do It“.

The “Walking Away” hitmaker will perform the landmark album in full for the first time with a live band and in the original running order of the track-listing on 24 April (21) via stabal.com.

The singer’s chart-topping debut album turned two-decades-old last August, and with touring plans axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “7 Days” hitmaker decided on a virtual gig to celebrate the iconic LP which was released in 2000. Fans can also expect a classic set from DJ Spoony.

He said, “This album means the world to me. I wanted to do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary and as touring live isn’t possible, I couldn’t let the anniversary go by without marking it in some way. Sharing this album with you has been one of the highlights of my career and I never thought I would get the opportunity to do the whole album in full like this – It’s going to be really special. Thank you for all the love and support these past 20 years…wow!”

Meanwhile, Craig has been busy working on the follow-up to 2018’s “The Time Is Now” while in lockdown.

He released “Really Love” with KSI – real name is Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji – and Digital Farm Animals last year and thanked him for inspiring him with his “energy.”

He said in October, “I’ve been recording loads through lockdown. When ‘Really Love’ came over from JJ, I loved that.”

“I’ve been getting other songs together too. I’m drawing as much inspiration as I can, as I want the release to be uplifting. I love being around people with energy like JJ.”

“It has spurred me on. It’s this that has helped my longevity in the industry. I feel rejuvenated when I meet people with different ideas, and am always learning…”

He added, “I’ve learnt so much with JJ. I love to think I can keep singing forever. I hope the fans welcome that.”

Tickets for the “Born to Do It” live-stream are on sale now via craigdavid.com.