‘Coronation Street’ Star Bill Roache Written Out of Show to Recover From Covid-19

ITV

The Ken Barlow depicter has been forced to take a hiatus from the long-running soap opera to enter quarantine and recover after he tested positive for coronavirus.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Bill Roache was forced to take time off filming U.K. soap opera “Coronation Street” after contracting Covid-19.

The 88-year-old, who has played Ken Barlow in the show since its 1960 debut, tested positive for the coronavirus and was written out of the soap as he took time to recover.

However, a spokesperson for the ITV show has confirmed Bill is on the mend and is set to return to the famous cobbles “as soon as possible.”

“Following recent reports about his health, William Roache has asked us to clarify that he took time off work after testing positive for Covid,” they told the Daily Mirror. “He has recovered well and is looking forward to returning to the cobbles as soon as possible.”

A source added that storylines involving Ken were “currently being written,” explaining bosses are “limiting the time we are filming with the more elderly cast during the pandemic.”

“He is doing really well and is looking forward to returning,” they shared. “Bill is such a well-loved member of the team and everyone is delighted he has recovered so well.”

“We can’t wait to have him back.”

Like most projects, “Coronation Street” halted filming when the lockdown was first announced in March 2020. The cast and crew resumed filming in a restricted manner several months later. Due to social distancing guideline, they used real-life couples as body doubles for kissing scenes.

“Coronation Street” wasn’t the only show employing the clever trick. Another U.K. soap opera “EastEnders” and U.S. daytime series “The Bold and The Beautiful” also recruited real-life partners for intimate scenes.