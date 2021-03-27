Chrissy Teigen Wet the Bed Until Age 16 Due to Anxiety

NBCUniversal

In a new television interview with Kelly Clarkson, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ co-presenter calls her teenage self ‘a nervous nelly’ who wet the bed until she was 16.

Chrissy Teigen was so anxious as a teenager, she wet the bed until she was 16.

The model, TV personality and cookbook author was playing a game on a segment of America’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, on which she was asked what three words she would tell her 18-year-old self.

“It’ll work out,” Chrissy told Kelly, admitting she was so unsure of herself as a youngster.

“I was just such a nervous nelly all the time. I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, I didn’t know if anyone liked me, I didn’t know if I did good on this test, I just never knew anything.”

“I was so anxious,” she added. “I wet the bed ’til I was like, 16. Yeah. Truly so anxious.”

Chrissy Teigen has been on a press tour to promote the new business venture that she recently launched with Kris Jenner.

The duo, however, sparked backlash. One critic called them hypocrites for selling environmental-friendly products while “their faces are pumped full of the ‘toxins’ they’re so worried about.” The critic added, “Any greenwashing marketing gibberish is completely off set by their home’s carbon footprint and weekend private jet trips to get to Kris’s Palm Springs pad.”

In response, Chrissy quit Tiwtter. Before leaving, she hit back at her critic, “I really don’t wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that’s something I guess.” She also wrote, “you guys are truly just f**king mean. I’ll never get over it.”