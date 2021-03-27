China’s digital yuan is backup to AliPay and WeChat Pay, says official By Cointelegraph

Home Business China’s digital yuan is backup to AliPay and WeChat Pay, says official...

China’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, will provide backup for major retail payment services like AliPay and WeChat Pay as its key objective, according to an official at the People’s Bank of China.

Mu Changchun, head of the People’s Bank of China’s digital currency research institute, claimed that China’s digital yuan is needed to ensure financial stability in case “something happens” to AliPay or WeChat Pay, the South China Morning Post reports.