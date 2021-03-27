China and Japan go full steam ahead with CBDC pilots By Cointelegraph

China and Japan go full steam ahead with CBDC pilots
China and Japan are pushing forward with their respective pilots for central bank-issued digital currencies, or CBDCs.
On March 26, Bank of Japan announced it had established the Liaison and Coordination Committee on Central Bank Digital Currency to convene with both the private sector on the banks upcoming CBDC proof-of-concept, or PoC, stating:
