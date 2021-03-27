Chainalysis has crypto’s ‘heightened momentum’ to thank for multibillion-dollar valuation By Cointelegraph

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis recently added $100 million to its books thanks to investments from a number of parties, including Salesforce (NYSE:) CEO Marc Benioff.

In a report from CNBC on Friday, Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager suggested that the success of this fundraising round was due to a feeling of “heightened momentum” in the cryptocurrency space.