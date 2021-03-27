Celtics meet with Andre Drummond

The Celtics have emerged as a contender to watch in the pursuit of center Andre Drummond, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Drummond reached a buyout agreement with the Cavaliers on Friday, which allows him to officially become a free agent on Sunday once he clears waivers. Boston met with the 27-year-old this past week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (as relayed by Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports).

The Celtics traded away starting center Daniel Theis on deadline day and could pitch a strong role to Drummond, but teams such as the Lakers are expected to provide competition for his services. Boston started third-year player Robert Williams III at center in its game against Milwaukee on Friday.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 28.9 minutes in 25 games with the Cavaliers this season. Other teams such as the Clippers, Nets, Knicks and Hornets could also entice the veteran as he looks to set himself up for free agency this year.

