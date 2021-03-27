Celine Dion ‘Humbled’ to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College

Instagram

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker is set to receive the honorary title from the Massachusetts prestigious school along with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Celine Dion is blown away after learning she has been selected to receive an honorary doctorate from Boston, Massachusetts’ prestigious Berklee College of Music.

The “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker will be celebrated alongside The Neptunes superproducers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, and saxophonist Donald Harrison during the 2021 commencement ceremony, while Broadway veteran Chita Rivera and pianist Andre Watts will be saluted by officials at the associated Boston Conservatory at Berklee performing arts college.

Flattered at the recognition, Celine posted on Twitter, “I’m honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music.”

“I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years.”

The Class of 2021 will join the likes of Aretha Franklin, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Sheila E., Rita Moreno, and John Legend, who have all received the accolade in the past.

This year’s graduation ceremony will be held virtually on 8 May, a day after a group of student performers unite online to stage a pre-recorded tribute to the celebrity honourees. The performance will air at 7.30pm ET on the college’s YouTube page.

Just like Celine Dion, Chita Rivera also said she’s “honored” by the tribute.

Past recipients from the Conservatory include Sutton Foster, Leontyne Price, Betty Buckley, Debbie Allen, Nicholas Paleologos, Barbara Cook, Billy Porter, Victoria Livengood (M.M. ’85, voice), Mary Rogers, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Andre de Shields.