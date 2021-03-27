Cardi B Dubs Rumors That Eminem Declines Her Collaboration Request ‘Big Lies’

WENN/Avalon/Sheri Determan

While setting the record straight on her Twitter account, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ raptress informs her online devotees that she hasn’t ‘sent no songs to no artist yet.’

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B has set the record straight on rumors about her collaboration with Eminem. Having heard speculations suggesting that the “Rap God” spitter rejected her feature request for her next album, the “WAP” hitmaker labelled the claims as “big lies.”

The 28-year-old femcee offered her clarification via Twitter on Thursday, March 25. Retweeting a post that contained a shady report, she argued, “BIG LIES….I get off the internet and ya makin s**t up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect.This don’t even make sense.”

Cardi B shut down rumors suggesting that Eminem rejected her collaboration request.

The original post, which Cardi reacted to, read, “Insiders Report: that Eminem has now declined a ft request for Cardi B’s upcoming project: says ‘she doesn’t care about the culture or her craft.’ ” The user who brought up the fake news then added in another tweet, “Don’t shoot me I’m just reporting what the insiders said.”

The “Bodak Yellow” raptress also set aside time to hit back at an individual who put out a since-deleted tweet. “CAUSE YA MAKE LIES ABOUT ME ALL THE TIME!!! Leave me the f**k alone !!!Ya be eating my d**k with mayonnaise even when I’m chillin then run with it,” she raged.

Cardi B urged one troll to leave her alone.

Later on Friday, March 26, the wife of Offset made use of Twitter to tease her new project. “Since they like to make up LIES about me cause their so obsessed just know this .. y’all laughing about this fake rumor but wait until y’all see these next collab,” she pointed out.

Cardi B teased her upcoming project.

<br />

Cardi, whose song “Up” managed to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, previously shut down rumors about whether or not her latest track landed on the first position due to radio-play payola. “They love to run with that ‘Payola’ to make them feel better,” she stated on Instagram. “Mind you, I didn’t [debut] number 1 because of my low radio play and ‘WAP’ barely made radio cause it was so explicit yet still made number 1.”