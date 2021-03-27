Home Business BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, THETA, LTC, LINK By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 3/26: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, THETA, LTC, LINK

Glassnode data shows (BTC) exchange reserves on Coinbase have dropped by about $8 billion. This indicates that institutional investors are locking away their purchases in cold storage for the long term instead of booking profits.

HODLing by institutions is a huge positive as it will continue to reduce Bitcoin’s available supply, which may boost prices even if demand begins to diminish.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360