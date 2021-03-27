Brad Marchand added to COVID list, out vs. Sabres

Marchand has been one of Boston’s best players this season, tallying 12 goals and 22 assists in 29 games played. He leads the Bruins with 34 points and ranks second on the team in goals.

The Bruins previously had five players on the COVID list. David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith cleared protocols, while Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly remain sidelined.

The Bruins rank fourth in the East Division with a 16-8-5 record, but they have games in hand on every other team in the division.