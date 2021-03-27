Brad Marchand added to COVID list, out vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins returned to action Thursday after having their previous two games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. However, the team’s coronavirus issues don’t appear to be over.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Saturday that Brad Marchand has been added to the COVID list and will not play against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal:
Marchand has been one of Boston’s best players this season, tallying 12 goals and 22 assists in 29 games played. He leads the Bruins with 34 points and ranks second on the team in goals.
The Bruins previously had five players on the COVID list. David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith cleared protocols, while Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly remain sidelined.
The Bruins rank fourth in the East Division with a 16-8-5 record, but they have games in hand on every other team in the division.