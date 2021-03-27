Bob Dylan Fires Back at Jacques Levy’s Widow Over Publishing Sale Lawsuit

Instagram

Months after Claudia Levy launched legal action against him and UMG, the ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ singer files court documents in New York seeking to dismiss the $7.25 million lawsuit.

Bob Dylan is seeking the dismissal of a $7.25 million (£5.3 million) lawsuit filed against him by the widow of his late songwriting partner, Jacques Levy.

Claudia Levy launched legal action against Dylan and bosses at Universal Music Group in January, weeks after the folk rock icon sold them the rights to his entire song catalog from his 60-year career for over $300 million (£219 million).

She claimed her spouse’s estate had not received any money from the lucrative deal, and insisted Jacques, who died in 2004, was entitled to a portion of the payment for co-writing seven of the nine tracks on Dylan’s 1976 album “Desire”.

However, Dylan has now fired back at Claudia in court papers filed in New York this week (ends March 26).

In the documents, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, attorneys for the legendary singer argue Jacques penned the songs under a work-for-hire agreement, which granted him royalties but not a share of copyright sales.

Officials from Dylan’s legal representatives at Gibson Dunn have branded the case an attempt at an “impermissible double-dip,” stating, “This lawsuit is an opportunistic attempt to rewrite a 45-year-old contract to obtain a windfall payment that the contract does not allow.”

They insist Dylan was one of the few songwriters who owned the copyrights to his music, and maintained full publishing control because those he worked with were considered as employees in contract.

However, in the legal papers, they explain Universal chiefs are required to assume responsibilities for royalty payments to all of his old collaborators, including Jacques.

The case continues.