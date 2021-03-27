Bitcoin Catches Interest of New Zealand’s Retirement Fund By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Catches Interest of New Zealand’s Retirement Fund



KiwiSaver invested 5% of its $350 million in

Its CIO is positive that bitcoin will appear in a number of NZ Funds Management’s products

KiwiSaver’s competitors doubt the decision to add the first cryptocurrency to clients’ pension plans

New Zealand’s KiwiSaver, a voluntary savings scheme for workers, has invested 5% of its $350 million in Bitcoin, according to Stuff.

In October 2020, the company amended the investment declarations of the funds to invest in digital assets. Chief investment strategist of New Zealand Funds, James Grigor does not exclude the possibility that bitcoin will appear in a more significant number of products offered by NZ Funds Management.

James Grigor further added, he said: