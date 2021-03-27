Home Business Bitcoin Catches Interest of New Zealand’s Retirement Fund By CoinQuora

Bitcoin Catches Interest of New Zealand’s Retirement Fund By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin Catches Interest of New Zealand’s Retirement Fund

  • KiwiSaver invested 5% of its $350 million in
  • Its CIO is positive that bitcoin will appear in a number of NZ Funds Management’s products
  • KiwiSaver’s competitors doubt the decision to add the first cryptocurrency to clients’ pension plans

New Zealand’s KiwiSaver, a voluntary savings scheme for workers, has invested 5% of its $350 million in Bitcoin, according to Stuff.

In October 2020, the company amended the investment declarations of the funds to invest in digital assets. Chief investment strategist of New Zealand Funds, James Grigor does not exclude the possibility that bitcoin will appear in a more significant number of products offered by NZ Funds Management.

James Grigor further added, he said:

‘If you are happy to invest in gold, you can’t really discount bitcoin… Our KiwiSaver is majority built up through…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©