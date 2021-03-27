Bison Trails supports Crypto.com’s payments blockchain with key infrastructure By Cointelegraph

Blockchain infrastructure provider Bison Trails has announced another major industry partnership, this time with Crypto.com, a leading digital currency exchange looking to bring familiar transactional use cases to cryptocurrency markets.

Bison Trails is providing key infrastructure to Crypto.org, Crypto.com’s public, open-source payments blockchain. As part of the mainnet launch, Bison Trails will provide reliable validator node infrastructure to optimize validation and governance participation.