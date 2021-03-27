Bhad Bhabie Shares Topless Instagram Selfies on Her 18th Birthday

Instagram

As soon as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ raptress turns legal, she treats her followers on the photo-sharing platform to a slew of pictures of her being topless and one picture of her donning a bikini.



Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has officially turned 18 and she celebrates her milestone with such a bold move. On Friday, March 26, the “Cash Me Outside” raptress treated her followers on the photo-sharing platform to pictures of her being topless.

In the photos, the star was apparently lounging on sofa. She strategically placed her locks so that it covered her chest. “Happy birthday to me!!!! boutta go to the bank at 12:01,” so Bhabie wrote in the caption.

She also shared another sultry picture of herself. In the new snap, Bhabie was seen posing by the pool while donning a pair of black bikini. She left no caption this time.

This arrives after she explained why she hated her viral “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” meme. “My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story,” said the rapper in a YouTube video of the meme which was derived from her appearance on “Dr. Phil” when she was 13. “For years I didn’t even want to talk about it. People would say it and I would just be like, okay yeah, whatever.”

She admitted that she appreciated the viral meme that contributed to her fame now, but Bhabie still despised it. “It just surrounds me with negativity. That meme made everybody think I was just this evil, hateful little girl who just wanted kill everyone,” she explained. “No. That’s why I hate it so much ’cause that’s not me.”

“Y’all can’t just somebody’s whole life off of a 30-second clip,” the raptress continued. She also insisted that “she did what she had to do” at that situation and she didn’t think she would do differently. “I’ve always wanted people to know me for me, not just because some random s**t I said when I was 13 years old. I want to let it go, I want to let it flourish on its own.”