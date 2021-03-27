Beyonce Lost Over $1 Million in Luxury Goods as Thieves Raided Her Storage Units

Instagram

Beyonce Knowles has been robbed of valuable items including designer bags and dresses worth over $1 million after her storage units in Los Angeles were ransacked by thieves.

Beyonce‘s storage unit has reportedly been targeted by thieves who stole $1 million (£725,110) worth of valuables.

TMZ reported the 39-year-old “Halo” singer is linked to three storage units hit in the Los Angeles area, with items including designer handbags and dresses obtained by the intruders.

The units, which are believed to be rented out by her production company Parkwood Entertainment, were hit twice by thieves earlier this month (Mar21).

According to the publication, the items swiped during the first heist all belonged to Beyonce, and the burglars returned within a week and forced their way into three other storage units.

They are believed to have stolen handbags, kids toys and photos belongings to one of Beyonce’s stylists.

Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are investigating the thefts, but no arrests have been made as yet.

The robbery happened following her big win at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Queen Bey took home four coveted Golden Gramophones out of her nine nominations. She shared one of her prizes with daughter Blue Ivy for Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”).

“Thank you guys so much,” she said. “I am so honored.”

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming,” she went on.

She also gave her family a shout-out, “I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys. Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all.”