Beloved Author Beverly Cleary Passes Away at 104

NBC

Bestselling children’s author Beverly Cleary has died.

The writer passed away on Thursday (25Mar21), aged 104.

Cleary penned more than 40 books throughout her career, and was famed for titles like “Ramona the Pest” and “Henry and Beezus“, as well as “Ralph S. Mouse“, “The Mouse and the Motorcycle“, and “Henry and Ribsey“.

The “Mouse and the Motorcycle” was turned into a film in 1986 while her fan-favourite “Ramona”, centred on a boisterous girl named Ramona Quimby, was adapted for TV as a 10-part series in 1988.

More recently, Joey King and Selena Gomez helped to bring her book “Ramona and Beezus” to life onscreen in a 2010 movie.

Throughout her lifetime, Cleary was honoured with a Newbury medal, the National Book Award, and the National Medal of Arts.

Tributes poured in for the author in the wake of her passing.

FLOTUS Jill Biden tweeted, “RIP Beverly Cleary. Millions of girls saw themselves in Ramona Quimby. Thank you from all the ‘pests’ out there.”

Mia Farrow wrote, “Beverly Cleary has died at 104 years old. But she left Ramona, Henry Huggins, Beezus & Ralph the Mouse & so many more feisty characters & stories to entertain children for years to come. 91 million parents have bought her books- so far.”

Chelsea Clinton penned, “Holding Beverly Cleary’s family and loved ones in my heart. Ramona brought me so much joy as a child and inspired me to ask my Grandma Ginger to quit smoking for my 8th birthday (she did!). Have loved sharing her books with my children. May her memory be a blessing.”