Australian government offers $6M in grants to innovative blockchain teams By Cointelegraph

Australian government offers $6M in grants to innovative blockchain teams
The Australian government has opened applications for grants up to $3 million each in funding to blockchain projects targeting supply chain tracking in the minerals industry and tax tracking in the food and beverage sector.
Applications are open until April 29, with any sole trader, partnership, publicly-funded research organization, or entity incorporated in Australia that possesses an Australian Business Number eligible to apply.
