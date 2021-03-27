Arians vows to make training camp ‘hell’ for Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not satisfied after winning Super Bowl LV. They want another title, and head coach Bruce Arians is promising his players that training camp will not be a walk in the park just because the franchise won a championship in 2020.

Arians told “The Loose Cannons” show on Friday that he’ll be going back to basics during training camp this summer, and apparently, that includes beating the bag out of his players.

“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the sh-t out of them,” Arians said. “We’re going back to basics, and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”

Regardless of how rigorous training camp is, the Buccaneers are in a solid position to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season. Thanks to Tom Brady restructuring his contract, the Bucs were able to retain all 22 of their starters from their Super Bowl squad, including Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Bucs have the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI at +600. The Kansas City Chiefs edge them out at +550.