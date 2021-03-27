Argo Blockchain to launch clean energy Bitcoin mining pool By Cointelegraph

Argo Blockchain to launch clean energy Bitcoin mining pool
Publicly-traded cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain will launch a (BTC) mining pool powered solely by clean energy, the company announced on March 26.
Argo has partnered with fellow eco-friendly mining firm DMG Blockchain to create Terra Pool (NASDAQ:) — a Bitcoin mining pool consisting of a hash rate derived from both company’s hydroelectric power sources, which the firm claims is the first of is kind.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.