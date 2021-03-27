Argo Blockchain to launch clean energy Bitcoin mining pool By Cointelegraph

Publicly-traded cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain will launch a (BTC) mining pool powered solely by clean energy, the company announced on March 26.

Argo has partnered with fellow eco-friendly mining firm DMG Blockchain to create Terra Pool (NASDAQ:) — a Bitcoin mining pool consisting of a hash rate derived from both company’s hydroelectric power sources, which the firm claims is the first of is kind.