Anthony Davis cleared to advance on-court work

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been cleared to advance his on-court activities after undergoing an evaluation on Friday, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Davis hasn’t played in nearly six weeks due to a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg.

“I mean, the truth is he gets evaluated every day,” head coach Frank Vogel said of Davis, as relayed by McMenamin. “You know what I mean? He does work, they treat him, they evaluate him. We’re in the middle of a ramp-up. But he’s still a ways away, so nothing concrete from a day’s [until return] standpoint right now.”

The advancements for Davis include “increased volume and intensity in shooting, dribbling, and position-specific drills,” a team spokesperson said. On the season, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 32.8 minutes per game, shooting 53% from the floor and 29% from three-point range.

The Lakers are also dealing with the loss of LeBron James, who’s expected to miss another three-to-five weeks due to a high ankle sprain. The team is 5-5 in its last 10 games and currently holds the fourth-best record in the Western Conference at 29-17.