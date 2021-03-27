Algorand Launches 4 Million NFT to Support SIAE Author’s Rights By CoinQuora



Algorand Launches 4 Million NFT to Support SIAE Author’s Rights



Algorand and SIAE created a blockchain project to support author’s rights

Moreover, SIAE launches over 4 million NFT that represent over 95000 of its author’s rights

Blockchain network Algorand together with Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori (SIAE), created a project that supports the author’s rights. To be specific, SIAE, with the help of Algorand’s blockchain, will use Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) technology to protect the author’s rights end-to-end.

Consequently, it protects the author’s rights to the highest level of security.

Recently, SIAE released over 4 million NFT to represent the rights of more than 95,0000 of its members. Particularly, the Algorand network leads the production of NFT using its blockchain technology. Indee…

